Osmania University declares degree programmes results: Here’s how to check

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University declared the result for several degree programmes including result for B.Com, BBA, and BA courses. Candidates can check their result and scorecards at the official website, osmania.ac.in. Alternative websites to check result are manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and schools9.com

Due to heavy traffic, pages are taking time to load; students may have to wait longer than usual. Candidates need to keep their hall ticket ready to check the degree exam result. The result for all semesters for the BA, BBA, BCom and BCA has been released.

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘examination results’ under the drop-down menu of ‘examinations’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using the hall ticket number

Step 6: Result will appear

The exams were conducted in June-July. Students need to take a print out of their scorecard, it will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be provided by the varsity later.

According to reports, the university will be introducing special supplementary exams for the final year students under which the students in the final leg of any programme will get chance to appear for supplementary exams in the same year if they fail in any subject. Earlier, students had to wait for an entire year for the same.