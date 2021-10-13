scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ

Osmania University declares first semester results, here’ how to check 

The university declared the results for BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc courses and for  MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 and BE (CBCS) VIII Sem (makeup) July-2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 13, 2021 1:02:52 pm
Osmania university, Osmania university resultsThe exams were held in the months of August and September 2021. (File/representative)

Osmania university, Hyderabad, on Tuesday released the first semester results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check their result on the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in. The exams were held in the months of August and September 2021.

Read |NTA invites application for National Aptitude Test 2021; check who all can apply

The university declared the results for BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc courses and for  MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 and BE (CBCS) VIII Sem (makeup) July-2021.

OU results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Examination Result 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and two research programmes at MPhil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Varsity affiliated colleges enrol 3.2 lakh students.

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement