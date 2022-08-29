scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Osmania University declares BBA, BCom even semester results; here’s how to check

The results of BCom and BBA are available at the website- osmania.ac.in. According to the university, the results have been released for II, IV, VI semesters

Osmania university resultsThe candidates can check the results through the website- osmania.ac.in. (Representative image)

Osmania University UG results 2022: The Osmania University has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG) examinations. The results of BCom and BBA are available at the website- osmania.ac.in. According to the university, the results have been released for II, IV, VI semesters along with the results for all semesters backlog examinations.

The candidates can check the results through the website- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University results 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘examination results’ under ‘useful links’ on the right panel.

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for.

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, click on submit.

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out.

The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at MPhil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.

 

 

 

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:50:29 pm
