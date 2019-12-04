Osmania University declares BA-LLB, BCom result: Steps to check marks online

Osmania University result 2019: Check at osmania.ac.in. Osmania University result 2019: Check at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University declared the result for BA LLB, BCom, LLB(Honours) result at its official website, osmania.ac.in. The exams were conducted in July, August and September 2019. The re-evaluation result for LLB exams has also been released.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website using their roll number or hall ticket number. The print-out of the marks displayed at the screen will act as the provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be released by the varsity soon and be made available through respective colleges and departments.

Osmania University result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

In case of any query, candidates can contact the officials at 0172415854018, 172415854030.

About Osmania University

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Varsity affiliated colleges enrol 3.2 lakh students

