Osmania University CPGET 2019: Application process for Telangana colleges on; check exam date, pattern, how to apply

CPGET 2019: The Osmania University is conducting the common postgraduate entrance test (CPGET) for admission to various courses at postgraduate and diploma level in Telangana. The test score will be eligible for admission to state-based universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

Advertising

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on Friday, June 14, 2019. The application process for the same is open and will conclude on May 30, 2019. Applications will be accepted till June 8, 2019 with late fee of Rs 500. The process will conclude on June 11 with late fee of Rs 2000. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tscpget.com.

Read| Top colleges, universities to apply at

CGPET 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted online. Students will get 90 minutes time to solve 100 questions. All the questions in the exam will be multiple choice based. Each question is of one mark each. In M.PEd exam, only 75 questions will be asked and the remaining 25 marks will be awarded based on sports achievements.

For admissions into MSc biotechnology comprising of Part-A (Chemistry for 40 marks) and part-B (Bio-Technology for 60 marks. For admission to MSc courses, candidates will have to appear for BCESFG&M of which part A will be chemistry and part B will be the subject of specialisation – constituting for 60 marks.

Advertising

The exam will have questions based on comprehensions, matching, classification, theoretical point of view etc. For each question, answers will be given in the form of multiple choices.

CGPET 2019: Eligibility

To appear for the exam, students should have cleared a corresponding undergraduate degree with at least 40-60 per cent marks. The minimum marks and subject requirements vary from course to course. Students will have to read the instructions related to their course carefully before applying.

CGPET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tscpget.com

Click on the link ‘fill application form’ under ‘application’

Step 3: Fill details, click on ‘proceed to fill application’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

CGPET 2019: Fee

The registration fee for a single subject is Rs 800. For candidates belonging to reserved category and PH category, fee of Rs.600 will be applicable. For additional subject, fee of Rs 400 is applicable, irrespective of the categories.

The results of the entrance tests will be made available in the websites, http://www.osmania.ac.in, http://www.tscpget.com, http://www.ouadmissions.com, http://www.cpget.tsche.ac.in.