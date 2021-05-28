Osmania university announces UG, PG semester results: Here’s how to check

he exams were held in the months of February and March 2021. File photo.

Osmania university, Hyderabad, on Friday released the semester results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check their result on the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in. The exams were held in the months of February and March 2021.

The university declared the results for BCA (Non CBCS & CBCS), MCA (Non CBCS & CBCS) held in the months of February and March 2021 and for PGDCA (Non CBCS & CBCS) course whose exams were held in December 2020.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Examination Result 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, Osmania University, Hyderabad, had declared summer vacations for students of all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses. The vacation which began on May 5 is ending on May 31. There is no clarification yet if the vacations will be further extended.

Moreover, on May 22, Telangana state government announced the appointment of the VCs for 10 state universities and Prof. D Ravinder Yadav was appointed as the vice chancellor of Osmania university.