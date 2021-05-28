scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

Osmania university announces UG, PG semester results: Here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared in these exams can check their result on the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in. The exams were held in the months of December 2020 and February/March 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 28, 2021 4:04:19 pm
Osmania university resultshe exams were held in the months of February and March 2021. File photo.

Osmania university, Hyderabad, on Friday released the semester results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check their result on the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in. The exams were held in the months of February and March 2021.

The university declared the results for BCA (Non CBCS & CBCS), MCA (Non CBCS & CBCS) held in the months of February and March 2021 and for PGDCA (Non CBCS & CBCS) course whose exams were held in December 2020. 

Read | Telangana TS SSC Class 10th results 2021 announced, 535 schools achieve 10/10 GPA

How to check the result:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Examination Result 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, Osmania University, Hyderabad, had declared summer vacations for students of all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses. The vacation which began on May 5 is ending on May 31. There is no clarification yet if the vacations will be further extended. 

Moreover, on May 22, Telangana state government announced the appointment of the VCs for 10 state universities and Prof. D Ravinder Yadav was appointed as the vice chancellor of Osmania university. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x