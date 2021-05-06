Osmania University announces summer vacations for all students

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared summer vacations for students of all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses. The vacation will begin on May 5 and will continue till May 31.

The decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state and the country. The decision will be applicable to all the constituent and district PG colleges affiliated to the university.

The varisty released a notification on its official website announcing the summer vacations for all courses.

“This is to inform the the Osmana University is hereby declaring summer vacations to its campus, constituent and district PG colleges and to all the affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction with effect from May 5, 2021 to May 31, 2021 for all the programmes,” read the official announcement.

The Odisha government on Tuesday also announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions (HEIs) across the state from May 5-31. The decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

Similarly, schools will remain closed till June 14 in Karnataka. The department of public instruction has revised the schedule for the academic year 2021-22 due to spike in Covid-19 cases. As per the new schedule, the new academic year will commence from June 15. The SSLC exam will be held from June 21 to July 5.