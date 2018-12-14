Osmania University announces LLB results, download now

Osmania University results 2018: Osmania University has declared the results of LLB examinations. The results of LLB Honours, LLB, B.Com LLB and BBA LLB results have been announced. The varsity has also declared the results of M.Phil (Clinical Psychology) and M.Phil (Rehabilitation Psychology). The candidates can check the results through the official website, osmania.ac.in. The result are also available at manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com.

Osmania University Master’s results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

Step 2 – Under the “Online results” section, click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

Step 3 – Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 4 – Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

As per reports, the Osmania University has decided to include relevant topics like GST in the commerce for the undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. These topics will be part of the syllabus from this academic year. Nearly 50,000 students in 350 affiliated colleges of the Osmania University.

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest University in India. The University is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil and PhD Levels. Every year, OU conducts the degree Under Graduate examinations for all the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students in March and April.