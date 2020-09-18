Osmania CPGET 2020 registrations begin: How to apply, exam pattern

CPGET 2020: Apply at osmania.ac.in or tscpget.com Representational image/ file )

Osmania CPGET 2020: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has invited applications for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2020. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses including MA, MSc, five-year integrated programmes, MBA etc offered by Osmania, Kaktiya, Mahatma Gandi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological and Telangana universities can apply for the CPGET 2020. Applications are open from September 18 at tscpget.com or osmania.ac.in.

The exam will be held on October 31. Interested candidates can submit their exam fee till October 19. Candidates will be able to submit application forms till October 26 with an additional fee of Rs 500 and till October 29 with an additional fee of Rs 2000, as per the official notice.

Osmania CPGET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tscpget.com

Step 2: Click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: Fill details, click on ‘fill application’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Osmania CPGET 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. For reserved catgory candidates, the fee is Rs 600. For each additional subject, students will have to pay a sum of Rs 450.

Osmania CPGET 2020: Exam pattern

The entrance tests in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration the question paper consists of 100 objective (multiple choice only) type questions for 100 marks. The exam will consist of different types of objective-type questions including analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study/experiment / theoretical point of view, etc., with multiple answers.

Students aspiring to take admissions in MSc biochemistry, environmental science, forensic science, genetics and microbiology will have to appear for the BCESFSG&M exam which has two parts. Part A will consist of chemistry for 40 marks and part B will have BSc level of questions among optional subjects for 60 marks. Likewise, for MSc Biotechnology aspirants, the entrance exam will consist of part A – chemistry for 49 marks and part B biotechnology for 60 marks.

