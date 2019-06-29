Osmania University UG annual result declared: How to download

Osmania University UG result 2019: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the result for several undergraduate results including BA, B.Com, and BSc programmes online at its official website, osmania.ac.in. The YWS or year wise scheme exams were conducted in April 2019.

Advertising

In case students face heavy traffic or could not load the result, they can check their score alternatively at manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com. Meanwhile, the result of both professional and regular programmes has been declared. Meanwhile, the PhD result was declared on June 15.

Osmania University UG result 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using roll number

Step 6: Result will appear, download

The result so download can act as provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be provided by the varsity later. Every year, OU conducts the degree Under Graduate examinations for all the first, second and third year students in March and April.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil and PhD Levels.