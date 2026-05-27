OSM portal not compromised: CBSE

The banks have been asked to work with the CBSE in ensuring technical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and faster grievance redressal mechanisms in the payment system. The banks will also help CBSE ensure automatic refunds for excess or incorrect payments.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that its on-screen marking (OSM) portal was not compromised, and no security breaches have come to light on the portal that was used for evaluation.

Claims surfaced on social media recently that the Board’s OSM portal was compromised. A user on X had said that they were able to hack the OSM portal in February, and had reported the vulnerabilities to CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

Sources in the Board said on Tuesday that the portal the user was referring to was a dummy one. In a statement, the Board said that the portal used for evaluation of answer books was different from the one that was flagged by the user, and it “has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post”.