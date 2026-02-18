OpenAI partners with 7 Indian institutes, including IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and AIIMS New Delhi

The collaboration will include enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.

By: PTI
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:29 PM IST
The AI system can operate scientific instruments, make decisions during experiments, and analyse data without human involvement.The AI system can operate scientific instruments, make decisions during experiments, and analyse data without human involvement (representative image/ Gemini-generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

OpenAI on Wednesday announced partnerships with various Indian universities to embed artificial intelligence across management, health, engineering, creative and multidisciplinary education, aiming to build AI-ready talent for a tech-driven economy.

The first cohort includes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy, OpenAI said in a statement.

The initiative will support over 1 lakh students, faculty and staff over the next year, moving beyond basic access to AI tools toward campus-wide integration anchored in responsible use and academic integrity.

Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, OpenAI India, said, “AI literacy is essential to building a future-ready generation. Studies project that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of the core skills workers rely on today will change, driven largely by AI.” “Yet, a gap remains between what AI tools can do and how people are using them. Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training, and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI,” he said.

The collaboration will include enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.

AI fluency will be integrated into core academic workflows such as advanced prompting, analytics, coding, simulations, case analysis and AI-assisted research. OpenAI will also support hackathons, build days and Industry Days connecting campus innovation with startups and enterprises.

Additionally, IIM Ahmedabad and Manipal Academy of Higher Education will deploy OpenAI certifications to formalise structured AI capability pathways within business and multidisciplinary programmes.

Story continues below this ad

Beyond campuses, OpenAI is collaborating with ed-tech platforms PhysicsWallah, upGrad and HCL GUVI to launch structured AI courses focused on fundamentals and practical ChatGPT applications for students and early-career professionals.

At IIT Delhi, the partnership will focus on engineering-led innovation and advanced research, including potential campus-wide ChatGPT Edu access, faculty briefings and integration of generative AI tools into applied problem-solving and systems design.

“We are delighted to partner with OpenAI to explore access to the latest ChatGPT Edu tools for our students, researchers and faculty and to enable collaborative research in novel applications of AI, including in Education. This is a part of IIT Delhi’s strategy to enhance partnerships with Sovereign and Global AI companies,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

At IIM Ahmedabad, AI fluency will be embedded across strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and public policy curricula.

Story continues below this ad

“Technology has always been a great enabler for humankind. As the world is looking at the century-defining opportunities that lie before us with AI, across every industry and economy, it is time that we brace ourselves by building a strong foundation for an exciting future,” said Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad.

With AIIMS New Delhi, OpenAI will explore applied AI use in medical education and clinical training, including a potential AI in Medical Education Hub.

“At AIIMS New Delhi, we see artificial intelligence as a powerful enabler of academic excellence and clinical precision,” said Prof M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi. “Through the proposed AI in Medical Education Hub, we aim to establish robust quality benchmarks, safety guardrails, and ethical standards so that AI strengthens clinical judgment, enhances learning, and ultimately improves patient care outcomes.”

At Manipal Academy of Higher Educstion (MAHE), the focus will be on cross-disciplinary research and large-scale AI literacy.

Story continues below this ad

“Through this collaboration with OpenAI, MAHE aspires to cement its role as a digitally transformed and AI-enabled pioneering higher education institution,” said Lt. Gen Dr. M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE.

At UPES, AI will be deployed across engineering, business, design, law and health sciences while at Pearl Academy, the collaboration will focus on AI in creative practice, including design development, branding, fashion technology and digital media workflows, with emphasis on responsible and ethical use.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Infosys
Can Indian IT bridge the AI ‘deployment gap’? Infosys chief says it's possible
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carnival
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Is this the end of doom scrolling? EU may soon force TikTok to change the way it works
The Digital Services Act could reshape how TikTok operates in Europe and beyond.
Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death
Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model.
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
carnival
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement