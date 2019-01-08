Open SSC board for Maharashtra government schools from January 10

The Maharashtra government will on Thursday launch ‘Open SSC board’ initiative with an aim to encourage students to keep pursuing sports and arts. Announcing the move, state Education and Sports Minister Vinod Tawde Monday said the students pursuing sports or arts, who do not want to attend regular schools, can avail the new facility.

“We are coming out with a third new thing. A number of times, children start playing but take a break when they join class 8 because of the class 10 exam and become busy in academies,” Tawde told reporters.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts the HSC (class 12) and SSC (Secondary School Certificate or class 10) examinations in the state.

“On 10th of this month, we are launching Open SSC Board. Any sportsperson or artist — singer, or a divyang (physically handicapped)….(like) I do not want to go to school daily, have to practise on the ground for eight hours, then you need not go to (regular) school, do home-schooling,” the minister said.

We are going to start some centres across the state to guide such students, and exams will be conducted in every December and June, he said.

“At the age of 10, you can appear for class 5 exam, at the age of 13 for class 8 exam, and as a 15-year-old for class 10 (SSC) exam,” the minister said.

Tawde said the marks scored under the Open SSC initiative will be at par with the regular class 10 examination conducted by the state board, CBSE and ICSE.

“So, if any student wants to pursue his career in sports or culture or anything else but does not want to attend school everyday, he can be a student of this Open Board also. Those who quit sports after class 8 and 9 need not avail this,” Tawde added.