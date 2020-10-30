OP Jindal University gets Institution of Eminence tag

The university was selected by the UGC.

The OP Jindal Global University Thursday signed an MoU with the Ministry of Education which officially recognised the varsity as an ‘Institution of Eminence’. The university was selected by the UGC, along with 13 other higher education institutions, for IoE status last year. However, for official confirmation, the institution had to fulfil certain legislative and procedural requirements.

“With the conferment of the status of an ‘Institution of Eminence’ to JGU, we have entered into India’s own ‘Ivy League’ equivalent of top 10 public and top 10 private institutions,” Vice-Chancellor C Raj Kumar said in a statement.

Bill yet to get nod, TN issues order on medical quota

Chennai: With a month-long delay in the Governor giving assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in MBBS admissions, the Tamil Nadu government Thursday chose to take an executive route to implement the legislation and issued an order.

After delay in clearing the Bill, unanimously passed in September, the AIADMK and DMK had been urging Governor Banwarilal Purohit for an immediate decision. On Thursday evening, the government issued an order to implement 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation within the existing reservation system. —ENS

