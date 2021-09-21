scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
OP Jindal Global University announces Soli J Sorabjee endowment award, scholarship for law students

The award will be announced on March 9 every year to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sorabjee. The award shall carry a scholarship, along with an award medal. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
September 21, 2021 2:16:57 pm
The award will be announced on March 9 every year (File)

OP Jindal Global University has established the Soli J Sorabjee endowment award and scholarship. This award and scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving student in the field of human rights law and theory, offered as part of the undergraduate programmes at the Jindal Global Law School. 

The award will be announced on March 9 every year to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sorabjee. The award shall carry a scholarship, along with an award medal. 

Soli Sorabjee was a champion of freedom of speech and expression and defended the right to freedom of speech and expression in many landmark cases, that included the Kesavananda Bharti and the SR Bommai cases, in the Supreme Court of India. Therefore, the scholarship and award stand reminiscent of Soli Sorabjee’s achievements and his contributions to Human Rights advocacy.

The Soli J Sorabjee Endowment Award and Scholarship have been established owing to a generous endowment instituted by senior advocate Satvik Varma and will be offered for 20 years. 

​​Announcing the award, the founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar observed, “The purpose of the scholarship is  to promote academic excellence, research, integrity, and diversity by recognising the outstanding academic achievement of a student in a course on human rights.”

