OP Jindal Global University and Coursera jointly launch three online master’s degrees   

The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) today announced three online university masters’ degree programmes to be offered through Coursera. The new programmes include Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics, Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and Master of Arts in Public Policy.

The Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics on Coursera is being developed by the Jindal Global Business School. This specialised MBA programme teaches business professionals how to apply data analytics and data science to identify and solve business problems — preparing them for strategic, managerial, and analyst roles.

The Master of Arts in Public Policy is claimed to be the first Master’s in Public Policy offered on Coursera. The MA in Public Policy will prepare students for leading policy and civil service positions by teaching them to analyse policy, explore real-world policymaking first-hand, and enhance managerial skills.

The MA in International Relations, Security and Strategy program teaches diplomacy, conflict resolution, ethics, and intelligence analysis to help students develop a holistic approach to international affairs.

Founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, C Raj Kumar, said, “This is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and in fulfilment of the policy impetus of the Government of India to provide greater access to education using technology and innovation. We have also established the Office of Academic Innovation and the Centre for Online Education.”

Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Degrees can be the foundation for fulfilling careers, and through these new programmes, students can earn a life-transforming credential online in a high-demand field.”

Students can now apply for the MBA in Business Analytics, MA in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and MA in Public Policy for the September 2021 cohort.