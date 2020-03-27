Only work from home internships for engineering students: AICTE

Further decision to be taken after lockdown (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image). Further decision to be taken after lockdown (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image).

It is mandatory for engineering students to enroll for an internship, mostly during the last semester of their undergraduate programme. This rule, however, is set to change for this year. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made special amendment in the policy. It has asked students to not enroll for internship programmes which involve them to work out of their homes.

“Institutes should instruct their students not to take up any Internships which involves travel, contact with outsiders, etc., however, ongoing internships, where companies are allowing students to work from home, shall continue,” a latest circular by the AICTE said. The country is under a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

To compensate for the loss, the governing body has asked institutes to “give challenging problems as internship to such students which can be worked upon by them from their respective homes”. The further orders on the mandatory internship policy, said AICTE, will be given once the lockdown is lifted.

Cases in India have reached to 724. As many as 66 have been recovered from coronavirus in India so far. Amid the lockdown, fear of an economic slowdown is looming large. Moody’s Investors Service have also slashed its estimate of India’s GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent.

