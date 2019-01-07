Only research can bring in innovations: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar has asked researchers to come up for innovations. “Indians come up with innovations but for others. It is now time we become owners of innovations. Only then, can our country progress.” While addressing the Women Science Congress at the 106th Indian Science Congress held at Jalandhar, the minister said that more women should take part in science and related fields. He said the percentage of female students in IITs have doubled from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

He called women to come forward and join the science stream to resolve social and economic problems.

Javadekar asked universities and colleges to set-up innovation clubs on their own. He said that the government has contributed Rs 200 crore this year for innovative solutions and 1000 colleges across the country are being equipped with innovation hubs.

Javadekar said that country cannot make progress unless the science laboratories and research work are strengthened. With this motive, the government has established six research parks in different IIT’s of the country where students and teachers are doing their research work.

He said there is a good scope of teaching and learning science and it is the science only which can make India the world leader.