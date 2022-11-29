Only Class 9, 10 students to be considered for pre-matric scholarship scheme

The government today announced that since the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 only covers compulsory education up to class 8 for all students, the government has decided that only class 9 and 10 students will be covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

“The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 makes it obligatory for the Government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes I to VIII) to each and every child. Accordingly only students studying in classes IX and X are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs,” the official notice read.

“Likewise from 2022-23, the coverage under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs shall also be for classes IX and X only,” the notice added.

Following this, the Institute Nodal Officer (INO)/District Nodal Officer (DNO)/State Nodal Officer (SNO) will now only verify applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The official notice is now available at National Scholarship Portal website — scholarships.gov.in — for everyone.