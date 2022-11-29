scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Only Class 9, 10 students to be considered for pre-matric scholarship scheme

The authorities will now only verify applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Pre-matric scholarship, scholarship alert, government scholarshipThe official notice is now available at National Scholarship Portal website — scholarships.gov.in — for everyone. (Representative image. Express photo)

The government today announced that since the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 only covers compulsory education up to class 8 for all students, the government has decided that only class 9 and 10 students will be covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

“The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 makes it obligatory for the Government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes I to VIII) to each and every child. Accordingly only students studying in classes IX and X are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs,” the official notice read.

“Likewise from 2022-23, the coverage under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs shall also be for classes IX and X only,” the notice added.

Following this, the Institute Nodal Officer (INO)/District Nodal Officer (DNO)/State Nodal Officer (SNO) will now only verify applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...Premium
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...

The official notice is now available at National Scholarship Portal website — scholarships.gov.in — for everyone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 07:49:40 pm
Next Story

Kajol says ‘you are not famous till you are trolled’, shares advice she gives to daughter Nysa: ‘What do you see in the mirror?’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close