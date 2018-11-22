Only 47.38% Indian graduates employable; engineers tops the list

Only 47.38 per cent Indian graduates are employable with engineering graduates tops the list among all domains. A total of 57.90 per cent BE/ BTech are employable, while there is a decline in hiring of MBA candidates, states the ‘India Skills Report 2019’. Since 2014, the MBA degree is losing its seen. With 44.56 per cent skilled graduates in 2016, the MBA degrees in India in 2019 produces only 36.44 per cent skill graduates.

Advertising

As many as six out 10 engineers passing out of college, says the report, are ready to be employed. The engineers have gained 14 per cent point rise since last year and has emerged among the most employable graduates. On the contrary, the employability amongst MBA graduates has further dropped by 3 percentage points over last year. The report indicates that with an exponential increase in the number of MBA colleges the quality of talent is seen to be declining, which needs government attention.

Surprisingly, there has been a drop-in employability of B Pharma graduates this year. While in the past years B Pharma has always been amongst the most employable domains (36.29 per cent in 2019), however, there has been a decrease of 12 per cent since last year.

Andhra produces most skilled graduates



Andhra Pradesh tops the state with highest in employability followed by Rajasthan and Haryana which has made an entry for the first time to the top 10 states, states the report. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab moved out of the last year’s list of the highest employability regions.

Advertising

The report highlighted that there has been increasing presence of employable talent is in tier II and tier III cities. This trend can be seen in spite of the lack of big institutions such as IITs, IIMs or any other renowned institutes in tier 2 and 3 cities.

‘India Skills Report’, a joint initiative of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) along with Wheebox, PeopleStrong and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) states that the employability amongst MBA graduates has further dropped by 3 percentage points over last year.