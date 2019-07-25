Only 10% affiliated colleges reported to Mumbai University on setting up online grievance redressal cells

FOUR MONTHS after the state government issued a notification for setting up online portals of grievance redressal cells (GRC) at college, university and institutional levels, only about 10 per cent affiliated colleges reported to Mumbai University that they had started the portal, as per information obtained by a university official. The state government had issued the notification in March.

The MU launched its GRC portal on Tuesday. While some colleges have not made any such provision, some have provided an email id while others have provided a link to the grievance redressal website of University Grants Commission, which is not in accordance to the statutes. According to the circular issued to all affiliated colleges by Sunil Patil, in-charge director of department of student development, MU, dated May 14, it was stated that “Affiliated College/Recognised Institution shall create a portal on their website where student shall register their grievances online with necessary documents. Affiliated College/Recognised Institution shall upload the information of functioning of CGRC on the portal.”

As per the statutes, universities and colleges will have three months to set up an online portal. “Our portal is under construction, and given that we were only recently informed on how to implement the statutes, it is going to take some time. But our grievance redressal committee is in place and students have approached us with complaints,” said a college principal.

Patil told The Indian Express, “It is a new process and we are going online from offline mode. If any college does not have the provision, the student can come to me. I will call the principal and request her or him to form it within a week. The internal grievances related to the college have to be resolved within 15 days. When the student is not satisfied, they can come to the university. No complaint has been registered with the university cell so far.”