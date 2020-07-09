Online open book exams postponed until after August 15, Delhi University tells High Court

Students under admission process at Miranda House College at Delhi University in New Delhi. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Students under admission process at Miranda House College at Delhi University in New Delhi. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Delhi University Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to postpone the online open book examinations again, till after August 15. Exams for final-year UG and PG students were scheduled to be held from July 10.

The varsity’s response came in the backdrop of the court’s query posed to it Tuesday, seeking clarification on whether there would be a change in the exam schedule.

The submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who took note and placed the petitions for Thursday before the division bench, which is seized of the issue concerning postponement of exams repeatedly. The court, however, expressed displeasure over the varsity’s stand and orally observed, “Just see how you are playing with the lives of children.”

“You were not fair with the court about your preparedness for holding the online examinations. You are saying you are ready, but the minutes of your meeting shows the contrary,” said the court. DU’s counsel submitted the varsity has decided to postpone exams from July 10. The court said in its order, “… the sudden change of mind to postpone the exam after August 15, without any certain date, as per the decision of the High-Powered Committee dated July 7, 2020, has been placed before this court today”.

Hours later, the university issued a notification, stating, “with reference to the notification issued on June 27, 2020, it is hereby notified for information to all concerned that the open book examination for all streams of final-year/semester/term of undergraduate and postgraduate students, including SOL and NCWEB, scheduled to be held from July 10, 2020 stands postponed.”

“The new notification for the conduct of the examinations along with the revised date sheets and other information shall be provided on the official website of the University in due course of time,” it added.

On June 29, the division bench had issued notice to DU asking why contempt proceedings not be initiated against it and its officers for trying to mislead the court by withholding information on deferment of the online OBE from July 1 to July 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.