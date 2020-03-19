Online lectures for Gujarat govt colleges from today, says education dept

Students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) with over 420 affiliated colleges will be the largest users of the lectures. Representational image/ file Students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) with over 420 affiliated colleges will be the largest users of the lectures. Representational image/ file

A day after state education department announced that lessons for government schools will be telecast on private television channels as a precautionary measure to curtail COVID-19, the higher education department issued instructions to all government and grant-in-aid colleges to start online lectures from March 19.

To be implemented majorly by technical institutes, as the course structure of non-technical courses has already been covered by universities, students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) with over 420 affiliated colleges will be the largest users of the lectures.

“The decision has been taken in view of such an uncertain environment. Students cannot miss crucial teaching hours just ahead of their annual examinations. Four platforms, Facebook live, Google classroom, Webex and Zoom will be used for the online live lectures,” said Principal Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma. The department does not want to delay the academic session, she added.

In addition to online lectures, students’ attendance will also be marked online. For the time being, the live streaming of lectures for five-six hours everyday will continue till March 29. The state government had ordered to suspend all teaching work for schools and colleges from March 16 till 29.

TV lessons for schools

Lessons via regional television channels, that were scheduled to begin from Wednesday, were delayed by a day amid arrangements being made with numerous other channels.

The decision of covering classes six to eight was also modified. “Lessons by experts would be telecast through regional television channels everyday from March 19 to 28 to ensure that students sitting at home revise their syllabus. At present, lectures in major subjects will be telecast for classes seven, eight, nine and 11, in different time slots throughout the day,” stated the official statement.

“There is a delay by a day in lessons through television because of things being worked out with all channels, which the state government thought should be given an equal opportunity,” said Secretary (Education) Vinod Rao. The state Education department on Tuesday had issued instructions for over 33,000 government primary schools to start both live and pre-recorded lessons for classes six to eight via private television channels from Wednesday.

For class seven, Science, English and Maths lectures will be telecast on News-18 from 12 to 1 pm; on Mantavya from 3 to 4 pm and on GTPL from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, respectively. For class eight, Science, English and Maths lectures will be telecast on VTV from 2 to 3 pm; Zee-24 from 11 am to 12 pm and on VR Live from 5 to 6 pm, respectively.

For class nine, Science, English and Maths lectures will be telecast on ABP Asmita from 2 to 3 pm; on GSTV from 4 to 5 pm and on Nirman News from 5 to 6 pm, respectively. For class eleven, Chemistry, Physics and Biology lectures will be telecast on Shikshan TV-9 from 12.30 to 1 pm and 3.30 to 4 pm; on Sandesh News from 3 to 4 pm; on India News Gujarat from 4 to 5 pm and on Doordarshan Kendra Ahmedabad from 3 pm to 4 pm, respectively.

The regional channels telecasting lectures for class 11 will also telecast Maths lectures on March 27 and Accountancy lectures on March 28.

