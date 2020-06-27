‘Online education is a dream for us,’ says UP Board 10th topper Riya Jain; aspires to be a teacher

UPMSP 10th result 2020: Meet the 10th topper Riya Jain. Image source: Shared by Shri Ram SM Inter College UPMSP 10th result 2020: Meet the 10th topper Riya Jain. Image source: Shared by Shri Ram SM Inter College

UPMSP 10th result 2020: The daughter of a small-scale businessman, Riya Jain topped the Uttar Pradesh, UPMSP class 10 examination with 580 marks. The 15-year-old secured 99 in Science, 98 in Mathematics, English and Social Science, 90 in Hindi and 97 in Drawing. For her preparation, Riya put in six to seven hours a day of study. She says, “The credit goes to my school teachers and my elder sister Sweta, who helped me prepare.”

The topper of class 12, Anurag Malik is also from the same school, Shri Ram SM Inter College in Baghpat district. Anurag scored 485 marks out of 500 securing 97 per cent. The results are now available at the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

LIVE Updates for UP Board 10th Result 2020 | UP Board 12th Result 2020

The online mode of education has made things tough, confesses the topper. “My father is a small businessman, and we struggle to make ends meet. For us, online education is nothing but a dream,” she said.

Riya will opt for the science stream in intermediate for her love of mathematics, but plans to pursue a career as a teacher. “I love science but do not aim to become a doctor or an engineer. I will pursue teaching as a profession,” the topper said.

However, her elder sister Sweta aspires to become a doctor. “The role of the doctor during COVID-19 inspired me to take the medical profession. I will now prepare for NEET and has my dream to study MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi,” Sweta said.

The proud father Bharat Bhusan said, “I am really proud of my daughters, both are hard-working and brilliant. I wish them to shine as good human beings.”

A total of 83.31 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage in class 12 is 74.64 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys in both exams, with 87.29 per cent in high school and 81.96 per cent in intermediate compared with 79.88 per cent and 68.88 per cent against boys respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd