Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Online, distance learning degrees equivalent to those obtained conventionally: UGC

The online, ODL and distance learning degrees will be treated as equivalent to conventionally-issued degrees only if the higher education institutions issuing the degree are recognised by the Commission under the set regulations.

Online, ODL degrees, UGC, UGC notificationAll online degrees of undergraduate and postgraduate level should be treated equivalent to the degrees issued in conventional method. (Representative image. Source: Unspalsh)

The University Grants Commission announced that all undergraduate and postgraduate level degrees acquired through Conventional or open and distance learning, and online mode should be treated as equivalent to the other degrees offered through conventional mode.

According to a recent notification issued by the UGC, all online degrees of undergraduate and postgraduate level should be treated equivalent to the degrees issued in conventional method, if the higher education institutions issuing the degree are recognised by the Commission under the set regulations.

“Equivalence of qualification acquired through conventional or open and distance learning and online modes.- degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of degrees, 2014 and post graduate diplomas awarded through open and distance learning mode and/or online mode by higher educational institutions, recognised by the Commission under these regulations, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding awards of the degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level and post graduate diplomas offered through conventional mode,” the official notice issued by UGC in the name of Rajnish Jain stated.

This decision has been taken according to the Regulation 22 of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:14:28 pm
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

