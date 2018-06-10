Online DU exam catches some disabled students off guard

The entrance exams will begin from June 17. The entrance exams will begin from June 17.

Until a few days ago, differently-abled students applying to postgraduate courses at Delhi University were unaware that the entrance examination will be held online. Many found out only after the examination schedule was released. With entrances set to begin on June 17, students have now been visiting the university with queries.

A parent, who came to North Campus from Hauz Khas on Saturday, said, “It was not mentioned anywhere in the form that the exam will be held online. My daughter can write but she may face difficulty in writing on a computer.” His daughter, who has a physical disability, had applied for a few humanities courses.

A Delhi University official said they had provided the “extra time” option in the form. “We had advertised about the exam being online and had also given the ‘extra time’ option. We have asked parents to submit an application; we shall look into how we can help them,” said the official.

Students with visual impairment are also worried about taking the exam online. “I have to go to the university and figure out how I can take the entrance,” said Surbhi who lives in Khanpur and has applied for MA in Hindi. Bipin Tewari, OSD, DU’s Equal Opportunity Cell, clarified that visually impaired students can take the exam with the help of a scribe. “They can take the examination with the help of scribe/writer after getting permission from the university,” said Tewari.

For postgraduate courses at Delhi University, admission for 50% of the seats are held through an entrance test, while the rest are reserved for direct admission for undergraduate DU students. Of these, 5% seats are for the differently-abled. Registration for PG courses ended on June 9. The university received over 1,26,000 applications for close to 53 courses.

