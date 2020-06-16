Online courses to ace English grammar

List of courses to ace English grammar (Representational image/Pixabay) List of courses to ace English grammar (Representational image/Pixabay)

Want to write a perfect essay or speak in fluent English with confidence? Do you wish you did not have to search for the right words while communicating in the language? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, we have a solution for you. Here is a list of courses for those who are either learning communication skills or want to upskill their command over the English language.

English Grammar and Style: The course offered by The University of Queensland, Australia is available via edX. It is an eight-week course, with 3-4 hours per week. The course will cover grammatical principles, word usage, writing style, sentence and paragraph structure, and punctuation. The varsity claims that by the end of the course, one will be able to edit their own and others’ work. While the course is available for free, to get a certificate, learners will have to pay a fee of Rs 7,489.

Intermediate Grammar Specialisation: This is offered by the University of California Irvine, the division of continuing education via Coursera. The course is around five-months-long with five hours a week of classes, however, candidates can make the schedule flexible. It is best for intermediate-level students and will cover verbs, tenses, adjectives, ‘tricky English’. Students will also have to submit a project.

IELTS grammar fixer: The course is most suited for students aiming to crack the IELTS exam. It is a four-hour video course with 52 downloadable resources and full-time access. On completion of the course, candidates will get a certificate. The course is for Rs 700 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It teaches about grammar rules while writing and speaking, common errors, IELTS format. It is available at Udemy.

Upper-Intermediate English for Business: The course is offered via Universitat Politecnica De Valencia and is available via edX. The four-week course will take the English-level proficiency of a learner to a professional level. It will cover fields like how to write letters, use appropriate verbal tenses, and enhance your vocabulary and grammar. It is a four-week course with 3-5 hours per week, however, it can be self-paced. While the course is for free to get a certificate, one has to pay Rs 3,782.

Writing and Editing: Word Choice and Word Order: The course is offered by the University of Michigan via Coursera. The beginner-level course is free of cost. It is a four-month course with three hours of work per week. Students will learn techniques for adding nuances in sentences, creative ways of writing, time management, grammar, punctuation, editing and imbibe a habit to complete projects.

English Grammer Pro | Begineer to advanced (Ai-C1): The course offered by Udemy covers all aspects of the English language. It teaches better pronunciation as per American diction. It will teach grammar as well as sound fluency along with grammar for exams including IELTS, TOEFL, TOEIC, FCE, and CAE. The course is for Rs 720 and has 11 hours of video training and 335 downloadable resources with certification and lifetime access.

