Online classes to continue even as schools reopen: Education Minister

Even as the schools continue to reopen across the states, the online classes are not going away, informed Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today while answering a question raised by a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“Even as the schools are reopening, we will not do away with the online classes. The online classes will take place simultaneously for students. We expect 50 per cent of students to continue taking classes on online mode, especially for classes for which schools have not been reopening, and for students who would not be able to attend the classes physically,” said the minister.

He said the schools will not go back to their previous state till the authorities are “totally satisfied”. Even during the classes, social distancing norms will be followed.

Addressing parents, the minister asked them to send their children to school. He said, “Parents will be worried for their students but I would also ask them to entrust the authorities as well.”

Regarding questions of holding exams in the online mode, he asked students to remain ‘Nishank’. Taking the example of JEE Main, NEET, and board exams that were held in 2020, the minister said, “We have postponed the board exams till May to provide more time for students to prepare for the exams but also we expect the situation to be much better by that time, especially considering that one of the biggest vaccination drives has begun in India. We had conducted the biggest exam in the world (NEET 2020) in physical mode, hence, remain fearless and be ready for your exams.”

He also asked the students to not take the pressure of the exams and prepare for it in a joyful way.