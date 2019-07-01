Online classes now the most preferred tool for competitive exams preparation: Report

The online classes are the most preferred choice among candidates who are preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, Banking, GATE and SSC, amongst others. The survey was conducted by preparatory platform Gradeup over the course of three months through email, online surveys, telephonic and personal interactions, with over 10,000 students preparing for competitive examinations.

The rise of emerging technologies has led to a significant increase in Ed-tech platforms across the globe with millions of students registering to use these. In the Indian context, however, what was found through extensive research is that the usage and consumption of the content on these platforms still remain limited owing to gaps in existing learning mechanism and aspirant’s needs.

The findings suggest that, of the students who are currently using offline modes for exam preparation, 70 per cent would shift to online learning if given access to live online classes. Of these, over 80 per cent cited ‘access to expert faculty’ as the primary reason to make this shift. Additionally, over 90 per cent of the total participating students say that they would choose online modes of learning rather than offline coaching. Factors such as ‘convenience’ of preparing from home, ‘access to live classes’, and ‘cost-benefit’ are the top 3 drivers for this choice. Further, 20 per cent of the total number of participants also said they would be willing to pay extra for access to live classes.

The survey further found that 63 per cent amongst those students that prefer online learning would choose live classes for their exam preparation, while a much lower proportion, at 29 per cent, would choose recorded lectures.

The foremost reasons students stated for choosing live classes are ‘interactive classes for instant doubt resolution’ and ‘proper planning through a day-wise study plan’. These findings are clear indicators that students are increasingly realizing the benefits, and opening up to the idea, of taking to live online classes for their exam preparation.