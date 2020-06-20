Online classes: HC issues notice to Punjab, parents seek guidelines

The authorities have been asked by the HC to file a reply before July 13. (File) The authorities have been asked by the HC to file a reply before July 13. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking directions that a panel of experts be constituted to determine the feasibility and extent of imparting education by ‘virtual mode’ among different age groups studying in the schools. The schools are shut and classes are taking place through online platforms.

The petition filed by certain parents from Ludhiana said the medical experts have opined that over exposure of children to virtual screens could be dangerous to their health.

Their counsel argued before the court that unregulated and indiscriminate use of virtual classes is an infringement of the fundamental right of the children to health. The petition also alleged that schools are charging exorbitant fee and indulging in profiteering under the garb of conducting online classes while citing the instance of a prominent private school in Ludhiana.

The authorities have been asked by the HC to file a reply before July 13.

The petition has sought a panel of experts comprising specialists in the field of “ophthalmology, child psychology, paediatrics, academicians, child welfare experts etc” as well as stakeholders like parents for the purpose of determining the impact of online classes on children of different age groups.

Meanwhile. the HC has also issued a notice in another petition seeking directions for framing a standard operating procedure or guidelines for online classes and regarding safety measures to be taken to save the health of students, which is being adversely affected due to long duration of online classes. The case will also be taken up for hearing on July 13.

