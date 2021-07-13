Online applications open for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana research fellowship

The fellowship aims to promote science education and to attract students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research. (Representative Image)

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), a government-funded national fellowship program in Basic Sciences, has opened the online application for its aptitude test. The fellowship aims to promote science education and to motivate students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research. The online application can be accessed on the official website— kvpy.iisc.ac.in or click here.

The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in Science research and to ensure the country’s research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

Students studying in Class 12 and 1st-year students pursuing any undergraduate program (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) in basic science are eligible for this fellowship.

Step by step guide for the online application:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Fill in personal and academic details, choosing test centers and uploading photo, signature and other certificates, as applicable.

Step 3: Payment of application fees. You must pay the application fee only at the KVPY application portal. This can be done by using a Credit Card, ATM-Debit Card, UPI or Net Banking.

To screen eligible students and conduct aptitude tests across the country, special committees are set up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

After screening students based on the aptitude test, shortlisted students are called for the final round which is the interview. To make it to the fellowship, marks obtained in the aptitude test and the interview are considered.

Selected KVPY fellows are also provided with contingency grants and fellowships up to pre-Ph.D. level, along with summer camps organized in prestigious research and educational institutions in India.