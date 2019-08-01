One year down, many students have their own ideas for Happiness 2.0

Harsh, a student of a school in Civil Lines, has a suggestion to improve Happiness Classes in Delhi government schools: “In every class, we should form groups of five students and give them a task to complete from the first to the last day of the month. Whichever group does the task best should be given a chance to run a happiness class on the last working day of the month. From that, we will also know who has really understood the concept of happiness.”

Supriya, a class VIII student also has a suggestion: “We manage to dirty our schools just as rapidly as the helpers clean them. There should be one day a month when we do their work.”

These students were speaking in a panel discussion during the event celebrating the Happiness Curriculum. The students who spoke, as well as parents, said that after introduction of the classes, children have started looking forward to school.

Mohammad Zaki, a resident of Shastri Park, even claimed that his daughter, who studies in class IV, wakes him and his wife up in the morning to go to school.

Akash, a class VIII student, said: “Through mindfulness meditation, humaare dil, dimaag aur mann shaant hote hai… I used to think only about myself. But I have learnt it is animals which only think about themselves; we need to think about those around us and larger society.”

Outside the hall where discussions were taking place, demonstration classes were conducted throughout the day with visiting guests and parents also participating in them.

An exhibition hall brimming with smileys – in various cut-outs, posters, pictures and balloons – had student representatives from each district displaying poetry, artwork and essays around themes of happiness created in the last two weeks.