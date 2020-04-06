One stop guide for JEE, NEET preparation during quarantine

JEE Main, NEET postponed by a month (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) JEE Main, NEET postponed by a month (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

— Written by Saurabh Kumar

The lockdown has brought the whole world to a standstill. Everything right from schools, colleges, offices, etc has been shut. This has also led to the postponement of several important tests including boards, medical and engineering entrance examinations, etc. JEE Main and NEET were scheduled to be held in April and May first week, respectively which have been postponed till May-end.

This is a blessing in disguise for all the NEET and JEE aspirants. If planned meticulously, these extra days can be a game-changer in their preparations and can help them achieve their desired goals. This bonus time can be utilised to work upon the weak areas and topics and further strengthen the strong topics.

Read| Books to crack NEET | Books to crack JEE

If you still have not planned on how to use these extra days for exam preparations, we have you covered. Here are some quick tips to effectively utilise these extra days and up your game in the upcoming examinations.

Practice makes you perfect As a famous saying goes — the more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in battle. The same applies in examinations too. The more you will practice solving questions, mock papers, the easier it will be for you in examinations. After solving a paper, spend at least 30 minutes analysing it so that you can understand your strengths and weaknesses. So, just grab some last year’s question papers or give online mock examinations and make yourself perfect.

Do not get worked up by others strategy – Do you get worried about how others are preparing and keep buying new books and notes at the last minute? Well, its time you change it. Do not get overwhelmed with others preparation. Focus on yours, stick to the notes and resources from which you have been preparing and thoroughly go through them. Remember every student is different. Your strategy should be unique and should be prepared keeping your strengths and weaknesses in mind.

Read| Dental, veterinary or AYUSH courses: Options beyond MBBS on clearing NEET

Plan your day well – A well-scheduled planner is the best tool for students appearing for entrance examinations. Study at least 9-10 hours a day, take small breaks, avoid too much social media, and give equal time to all subjects. If you want, you can spend time on the topics you are weak at. Also, practice and study more from the 11th class syllabus as 12th syllabus must be still fresh in your mind.

Some of the important topics that you must prepare well for JEE Main are:

Physics: Thermodynamics, kinetic theory of gases, oscillation and waves, units and measurements, rotational mechanics, optics, modern physics

Chemistry: Hydrogen, S-block elements, P-block elements, D and F-block element, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, general principles and processes of isolation of metals, compounds containing nitrogen and oxygen, ionic and chemical equilibrium.

Read| BE vs BTech: What should be your pick?

Mathematics: Co-ordinate geometry, sets, relations and functions, complex numbers and quadratic equations, matrices and determinants, permutations and combinations, definite integration, differential equations, 3D & vectors

The medical entrance exam – NEET is a high scoring exam but at the same time, it is also a race against time. You get 180 minutes to solve 180 questions which mean you have one minute to read as well as solve the question with accuracy. Here are some important topics for NEET and should be practiced very well.

Physics: Modern physics and semiconductor devices, magnetism and matter, current electricity, newton laws system of particles and rotation motion.

Read| Class 12 students can apply for IIM-Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management, know details

Chemistry: Chemical bonding and molecular structure, s & P block elements, equilibrium, chemical kinetics, d and f block elements.

Biology: Biological classification, plant kingdom, animal kingdom, cell, human health and disease, ecosystem, principle of inheritance & variation, Human reproduction

In video| How to prepare for NEET

As for the students who will be appearing in 2021, they might feel that they are losing time as the classes are not being able to incept but they need not worry as the schools and coaching centers have planned to take up classes during the summer break and the course will be covered during the summer vacations. Meanwhile, you can start preparing for subjects that require less mentorship and guidance.

For students appearing this year, remember, these are stressful times that can take a toll on your physical and mental health. That’s why it’s important to take a healthy diet and be calm. These are unprecedented times and it’s quite a possibility that the exams might be further postponed, depending upon the severity of the situation. We urge all the students to stay positive, keep practicing and utilize this time effectively and make the best use of it.

— The author is Director Academics at Vidyamandir Classes

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd