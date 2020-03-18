Coronavirus scare: One metre distance, only 6 students in one room; how CBSE conducted exams

Students discussing the paper after appearing for CBSE exam. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) Students discussing the paper after appearing for CBSE exam. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

It was first the Delhi violence and now an outbreak of coronavirus, this season of CBSE Board exams has been particularly difficult for over 31 lakh students appearing for what is touted as one of the most important test of their academic life. As people across the globe are in self-quarantine mode, CBSE is still conducting exams. Let’s find out how.

First, the board had made several arrangements for students including allowing masks and santizers in the exam halls. Now, as the disease is spreads further, CBSE has announced several new measures for protection of students. Thankfully, most of the major exams have been conducted.

Read | Coronavirus: All UP govt school students of classes 1 to 8 to get promoted without exams

As per the latest notice by the CBSE, seven major board exams remain, in which over one lakh students are to participate. For these exams, the board has ensured exams amid social distancing.

Sitting arrangement: Just like most of the boards and recruitment test conducting agencies, CBSE has asked schools to ensure that students are made to sit at least one meter away from each other.

Cutting on strength: Earlier, CBSE had mandated that 24 students should sit in one room with two invigilators. Now that has been revised to 12 students in one room with one invigilator. In case of shortage of rooms, library, auditorium etc can also be used as an exam centre, as per the latest circular.

Medical arrangements: The Board has asked students to carry masks and sanitizers, additionally, it has also asked invigilators to provide masks to students who are coughing or sneezing. Further, the board has also asked to make immediate local arrangements if students continue to exhibit symptoms.

Those coughing or sneezing regularly will be allot separate room to attempt their exams. Students have also been barred from standing in groups to discuss exam afterwards and asked to wash hands regularly for which special arrangements have been made in respective washrooms that contains sanitizers, soaps and closed bins.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd