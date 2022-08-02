scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

‘One lakh applications pending for Canada’: BJP MP flags issue of student visa delays in Lok Sabha

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Shetty said several students, who had returned to India during the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war, were finding it difficult to get visas to pursue studies abroad.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 4:37:09 pm
Study abroad, Gopal ShettyShetty said cultural troupes from Gujarat were finding it difficult to get visas for performances in the US. (File image)

BJP Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty on Tuesday urged the government to take up the issue of pending visa applications, particularly of students, with embassies of foreign countries.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Shetty said several students, who had returned to India during the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war, were finding it difficult to get visas to pursue studies abroad.

Read |Indian universities missing from UK’s High Potential Individual visa; Chinese universities feature

“Several students have paid Rs 10-15 lakh as fees and are finding it difficult to get visas as several embassies are still closed. The problem is particularly acute with Canada where more than one lakh visa applications are pending,” Shetty said.

He said cultural troupes from Gujarat were finding it difficult to get visas for performances in the US.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Shetty, a member from Mumbai North, urged the government to take up the issue with respective countries and also issue a clarification to the effect as the problem was with the embassies and not with the External Affairs Ministry.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 04:37:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
Jabalpur hospital fire

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement