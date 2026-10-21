One in 5 Indian college students is already an entrepreneur: Survey

More than one in five Indian college students (22%) has already started a business, nearly matching the global average of 23%, according to the GUESSS India 2025 National Survey Report released by IIT Mandi in partnership with REVA University, Bengaluru.

The survey, which covered 25,783 students from over 1,200 higher education institutions across 34 states and Union Territories, found that 43% of Indian students aspire to start a business, the same as the global average.

Among students who have launched businesses, 35.5% reported generating regular sales, compared with 33% globally, indicating that a share of student ventures have moved beyond the idea stage to commercial activity.

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The findings highlight growing entrepreneurial interest among students, while raising questions about how higher education institutions can support young founders through mentorship, funding, industry connections and practical business training.