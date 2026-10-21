One in 5 Indian college students is already an entrepreneur: Survey

More than one in five Indian college students (22%) has already started a business, nearly matching the global average of 23%, according to the GUESSS India 2025 National Survey Report released by IIT Mandi in partnership with REVA University, Bengaluru.
The survey, which covered 25,783 students from over 1,200 higher education institutions across 34 states and Union Territories, found that 43% of Indian students aspire to start a business, the same as the global average.
Among students who have launched businesses, 35.5% reported generating regular sales, compared with 33% globally, indicating that a share of student ventures have moved beyond the idea stage to commercial activity.
The findings highlight growing entrepreneurial interest among students, while raising questions about how higher education institutions can support young founders through mentorship, funding, industry connections and practical business training.
More students now want to start up straight after college. The share who want to run their own business right after their studies rose from 14.0% in the 2023 survey to 16.2% in 2025. Over the same period, the share who want a government job right after studies fell from 12.7% to 10.1%, and the share who want a job in a large company fell from 31.3% to 27.4%.
India’s student founders are also quick to act and quick to try again. About 31% of student businesses with regular sales were founded in 2025 alone (global: 18%). As per the report, 41% of their founders have already closed an earlier business and started again (global: 33%), and 42% run two or more businesses (global: 25%).
“India’s students are as ambitious as any in the world, and those who start are building real businesses that already hire people,” said Dr Puran Singh, Associate Professor at the School of Management, IIT Mandi, and Country Delegate for GUESSS India, who led the report. “Courses, dedicated programmes and campus incubators are clearly working. The opportunity now is to put more founders in students’ lives and help them take a real first step early. Then we count how many students move from ambition to action; not just how many talk about creating a startup.”
The findings show that IT, AI and digital is the most common plan by student founders, but only about one in 10 running student businesses is digital. Further, students with founders in their circle (relatives, friends, classmates, teachers) are three times more likely to start a venture.
The report, titled How Do We Make Student Entrepreneurs? was launched on October 9. Authored by Dr Puran Singh and Prerak Sharma, it is based on a survey conducted between September and December 2025. GUESSS India is the Indian chapter of the Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students’ Survey (GUESSS) that works on research projects on student entrepreneurship.
The report also highlights gaps in the support available to aspiring student entrepreneurs. Half of Indian students said they did not know any entrepreneur beyond their parents, compared with one in three students globally. Among students still developing their ventures, only 10% had made their first sale, against 23% globally.
While women expressed an interest in starting businesses at nearly the same rate as men, the transition from aspiration to action remained uneven: 45% of women who wanted to become entrepreneurs had started a venture, compared with 53% of men.
“A university’s task is no longer only to educate students for jobs. It is to educate them for enterprise, so that they create the jobs,” said Dr P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, the national partner for GUESSS India 2025.
Prof Anjan Swain, Chair of the School of Management at IIT Mandi, said student entrepreneurship was central to the school’s approach to management education. “We want our students to build ventures and organisations, not only to manage them,” he said, adding that the school would use the study’s findings to shape its programmes.
What the report recommends
The report asks universities, incubators and governments to:
- Measure conversion, not intention. Track how many students who want to start a business actually start; today it is 51 in 100.
- Put founders in students’ path. Bring alumni founders, founder-faculty and student entrepreneurs into classrooms and hostels.
- Push for the first customer, not the perfect plan. Reward first sales, registrations and prototypes over business-plan contests.