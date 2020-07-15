CBSE results: PM Modi congratulates students, says those unhappy must never lose hope

PM Narendra Modi congratulates students who passed Class 10, 12 CBSE examinations. PM Narendra Modi congratulates students who passed Class 10, 12 CBSE examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated students who passed their Class 10 and 12 CBSE examinations but also gave a message to those who are disappointed with their results.

“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted. “For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!”

In an opposing trend to the class 12 results, the CBSE class 10 results saw a fewer number of students getting 90 to 95 per cent marks this year. As many as 2.23 per cent of the 18 lakh students have scored over 95 per cent marks, a dip from 3.25 per cent recorded last year. This year, 9.84 per cent students have scored over 90 per cent marks while last year the number was at 12.78 per cent.

