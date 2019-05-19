On new Ambedkar University Delhi V-C agenda: Placements, YouTube channel

Making placements a priority, starting new courses, deliberating on a shift from cut-off based admissions to entrance-based admissions, and increasing social media presence are among initiatives that Anu Lather, Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is looking to undertake.

Lather took over as AUD V-C in March. Lather was previously the Pro V-C of the Delhi Technological University.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “Efforts to ensure great placements have always been made at AUD, but prioritising them is important. I would want to prioritise it in a manner that placement is an integral part of the system. It doesn’t happen accidentally. We have already decided to hire a full-time centralised training and placement officer.”

“Placements have to be planned for our students, by culling out profiles for them in every firm. Identifying the sectors — government, NGOs, policy formulation, private — is the first step. We need to create that need and niche area for them. It is election time, so we are not able to recruit anyone right now. But we will have a centralised training and placement officer soon,” she said.

Lather added that AUD was “deliberating on going for entrance examinations for all programmes in the coming years, including undergraduate and postgraduate programmes”.

“But all this is currently at the discussion stage. Entrance tests will help us get the right kind of students. Right now, we are only looking at CBSE merit,” she said.

Some of the new courses and programmes she hopes to start include bachelors and masters in social work, and MBA in digital marketing, business analytics and social media landscape.

Lather has already set up an Equal Opportunity Office, and plans to open an ‘AUD studio’ where “any guest or scholarly person visiting would be interviewed and their lecture uploaded online”.

For this, the university also plans to increase its social media presence.

“We will create our own YouTube channel so that we can reach more people…the next generation will not go the conventional way. They’re technologically savvy. We would be left out if we don’t do this,” she said.