On National Mathematics Day, list of scholarship for students who wish to study math

National Mathematics Day 2020: National Mathematics Day is celebrated on December 22 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. For the budding mathematicians of the country, who want to pursue the field but are unable to continue their higher education due to lack of funds, here is a list of institutes and organisations which offer scholarships and fellowships for students aspiring to make a career in mathematics.

Institute of Mathematical Sciences provides doctoral, postdoctoral fellowships for undergraduate, and postgraduate students. The junior research fellowships are awarded to PhD students. The fellowships include a month-long stipend ranging from Rs 25,000 to 28,000. While, for post-doctoral fellowships, the stipend varies between Rs 30,000 to 40,000 a month.

For both junior research, postdoctoral fellowships, applicants need to have a PhD. The fellowships are awarded for up to five years, the duration can be extended based on the candidate’s performance. The candidates are selected through a written test and interview.

Chennai Mathematical Institute offers a scholarship programme for its undergraduate programme. The candidates’ eligibility will be reviewed every semester and renewal of scholarship will depend on their academic performance.

The students eligible for a full scholarship will get a waiver on tuition fees and a monthly allowance of Rs 4000, while a half scholarship will consist of tuition fees being waived. Meanwhile, all students will receive an additional monthly scholarship of Rs 1000.

Indian Statistical Institute offers six months research fellowships at the postgraduate and postdoctoral levels. The candidates in their first and second year will get a stipend of Rs 16,000 while Rs 18,000 in the subsequent years. The candidates with a postgraduate degree in statistics, mathematics, electronics, computer science can apply for the programme. The interested candidates can mail their applications at scc@isical.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) offers an integral PhD programme in mathematical sciences. The fellowship amount offered varied between Rs 16,000 to 35,000 as per the merit of the students. Apart from it, the institute offered fellowships of Rs 31,000 to 35,000 to PhD students, Rs 12,400 to MTech, MTech (residential), MDes programme students. The institute also provides government scholarships, fellowships for selected students who are GATE/JEST/JAM and ME/MTech/MSc (Engg) qualified.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR): The Centre For Applicable Mathematics, TIFR has an integrated PhD programme in mathematics, among other doctoral programmes. For the integrated PhD programme, the eligible students receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 21,000, while fellowships between Rs 31,000 to 35,000 for other PhD students. The fellowship students also get accommodation facilities. The admission process usually commences in August every year.

