On JEE Main day 1, 45% attendance at Ludhiana centre, students say satisfied with arrangements

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main kicked off in Punjab in two shifts at different centres across the state on Tuesday. Nearly 45 per cent of the total registered candidates appeared on day one at the only centre for JEE Main in Ludhiana.

As per NTA website, a total of 13,995 candidates are registered in Punjab for JEE Main which are being conducted across nine centres in the state. The exam will go on till September 6 as the candidates have been distributed in batches, two shifts a day, to follow social distancing norms.

In Ludhiana, the exam was conducted in two shifts at ION Digital Centre in Sherpur by the Tata Consultancy Services. A total of 178 candidates appeared in these two shifts. Gurpreet Singh, the owner of the centre, said that although there is the capacity to seat 800 students in their centre, only 388 were called on day one keeping in mind social distancing due to Covid-19.

While in the morning shift of 9 am to noon, 73 of 170 candidates turned up, in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm, 105 of 218 candidates appeared.

“We followed all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that were issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Thermal scanning of all candidates was done before entering the venue. Their entry and exit was also staggered. We provided masks and sanitisers to all candidates while some brought on their own. Also, each mouse, desk, chair and keyboard was sanitised before the second shift started at 3 pm,” said Singh.

As per NTA guidelines, students were allowed to carry gloves, mask, transparent water bottle, a small sanitiser bottle and exam related documents inside the hall.

Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the candidates, Gaurika, said, “The arrangements were up to the mark as no candidate came in contact with anyone. Seating was done following social distancing and sanitisers were placed at multiple points. There was provision of masks for those students who did not carry their own. There was no gathering and everyone entered/exited the hall one by one. None were allowed to speak to each other to avoid any contact.”

