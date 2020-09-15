On Engineer’s Day, check the list of top engineering colleges in India and abroad

Engineer’s Day 2020: The National Engineer’s Day is celebrated on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Sir Visvesvaraya is widely known for solving irrigation-related problems in India. Some of his significant works include the irrigation system in the Deccan canals, inventing automatic gates meant to regulate the flow of water in reservoirs.
India also is home to Elattuvalapil Sreedharan — commonly known as ‘Metro Man’, Vinod Dham who is known as ‘Father of the Pentium Chip’, and many other geniuses in the field of engineering. And many more follow their footsteps till now. As per AISHE 2019 report, over 30 lakh students study engineering or related subjects in India. In recently concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results, over 10 lakh students had participated this year.
On Engineer’s Day, here is the list of the best engineering institutes in Indian and abroad for India’s budding engineers
List of best engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking 20200
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT-Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: IIT-Indore
Top engineering institutes other than IITs in NIRF 2020
Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka
Rank 14: Anna University
Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela
Rank 17: Jadavpur University
Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 19: NIT-Warangal
Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering
Rank 23: NIT-Calicut
Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science
Rank 32: Amity University Noida
Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Rank 36: Delhi Technological University
Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology
Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra
QS Ranking 2021
Rank 172: IIT-Bombay
Rank 185: IISc
Rank 193: IIT-Delhi
Rank 275: IIT-Madras
Rank 314: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 350: IIT-Kanpur
QS world university subject ranking
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: University of Cambridge
Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
Rank 6: University of Oxford
Rank 7: Imperial College London
Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore
Rank 9: Tsinghua University
Rank 10: National University of Singapore
QS Subject ranking 2020: Indian colleges
Rank 44: IIT-Bombay
Rank 47: IIT-Delhi
Rank 86: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 88: IIT-Madras
Rank 96: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 103: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 156: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 233: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 342: University of Delhi
Rank 373: Anna University
Band 401-450: Vellore Institute of Technology
Band 451-500: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
In Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, fewer engineering colleges from India get featured as seven IITs in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Madras, Roorkee and Kharagpur declined from participating in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Older IITs had expressed concerns over their performance in the World University Rankings released in September.
