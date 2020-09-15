On Engineer’s Day, check the list of top engineering colleges in India and abroad

Engineer's Day 2020: List of best engineering colleges in India. File

Engineer’s Day 2020: The National Engineer’s Day is celebrated on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Sir Visvesvaraya is widely known for solving irrigation-related problems in India. Some of his significant works include the irrigation system in the Deccan canals, inventing automatic gates meant to regulate the flow of water in reservoirs.

India also is home to Elattuvalapil Sreedharan — commonly known as ‘Metro Man’, Vinod Dham who is known as ‘Father of the Pentium Chip’, and many other geniuses in the field of engineering. And many more follow their footsteps till now. As per AISHE 2019 report, over 30 lakh students study engineering or related subjects in India. In recently concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results, over 10 lakh students had participated this year.

On Engineer’s Day, here is the list of the best engineering institutes in Indian and abroad for India’s budding engineers

List of best engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking 20200

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT-Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT-Indore

Top engineering institutes other than IITs in NIRF 2020

Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka

Rank 14: Anna University

Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela

Rank 17: Jadavpur University

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 19: NIT-Warangal

Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering

Rank 23: NIT-Calicut

Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Rank 32: Amity University Noida

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology

Rank 36: Delhi Technological University

Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology

Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra

QS Ranking 2021

Rank 172: IIT-Bombay

Rank 185: IISc

Rank 193: IIT-Delhi

Rank 275: IIT-Madras

Rank 314: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 350: IIT-Kanpur

QS world university subject ranking

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of Cambridge

Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Rank 6: University of Oxford

Rank 7: Imperial College London

Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: National University of Singapore

QS Subject ranking 2020: Indian colleges

Rank 44: IIT-Bombay

Rank 47: IIT-Delhi

Rank 86: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 88: IIT-Madras

Rank 96: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 103: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 156: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 233: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 342: University of Delhi

Rank 373: Anna University

Band 401-450: Vellore Institute of Technology

Band 451-500: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

In Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, fewer engineering colleges from India get featured as seven IITs in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Madras, Roorkee and Kharagpur declined from participating in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Older IITs had expressed concerns over their performance in the World University Rankings released in September.

