Saturday, November 06, 2021
OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised, check new dates here

The registration/choice filling and locking process for round 1 will begin from November 10 and end on November 15, 10 pm. Candidates can check the seat allotment list on the official website - ojee.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 6, 2021 10:56:37 am
Representational image/ file

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) counselling schedule has been revised by the OJEE authorities. As per the new schedule, the result of round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9. Candidates can check the result on the official website – ojee.nic.in

The registration/choice filling and locking process for round 1 will begin from November 10 and end on November 15, 10 pm. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 18 at 5 pm and the final round allotment list will be out on November 25, 5 pm. 

“All candidates, who have paid aart admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within November 30, .2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled,” the official notification reads. 

The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A total 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE, out of which, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their corresponding courses

