OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised, check new dates here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) counselling schedule has been revised by the OJEE authorities. As per the new schedule, the result of round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9. Candidates can check the result on the official website – ojee.nic.in

The registration/choice filling and locking process for round 1 will begin from November 10 and end on November 15, 10 pm. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 18 at 5 pm and the final round allotment list will be out on November 25, 5 pm.

“All candidates, who have paid aart admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within November 30, .2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled,” the official notification reads.

The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A total 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE, out of which, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their corresponding courses