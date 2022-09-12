OJEE Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint entrance Test Examination Committee today started the registration process for OJEE Counselling 2022 for post graduate courses today, i.e. September 12. Candidates who have qualified the examination can register by visiting official website — ojee.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from July 4 to 8, via computer-based test mode.

OJEE Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of OJEE — ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on OJEE 2022 Counselling login link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the login credentials in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and tap on submit.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your application form for further need.

“Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in /www.odishajee.com) and see the tentative counselling schedule for these courses. They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, “Counselling Brochure” and “Step-by-Step Procedure”, available on the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process,” the official notification read.

The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various courses such as BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.