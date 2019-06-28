OJEE counselling 2019: Choice locking, seat allotment process to begin tomorrow, how to apply

OJEE counselling 2019: The process for locking in choice of college and courses for admission to Odisha-based engineering institutes will begin from tomorrow – June 29 (Saturday) at the official website, ojee.nic.in. Those who have cleared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 results are eligible to apply the process which will be closed on June 30 after which the allotment result will be announced on July 3.

Those who get selected in round 1 can get their documents verified at their respective nodal centre from July 6 to July 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 5 pm. In case a student does not wish to take admission in the provided college, they can wait for the second allotment round which will be available on July 14, 2019.

OJEE counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘choice filling’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Select the institutes and courses based on priority

Step 5: Make payment

The final allotment will be displayed on July 22, 4 pm for which document verification will be held on July 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 5 pm.

In case any seats are left in round one, their list will be displayed on July 25. Interested and eligible students will then have to apply, the deadline for which is July 27, 2019. The result of round one allotment will be displayed on July 30. The final allotment and surrender of vacant of seats to the colleges or institutes will be out on August 3, as per the official schedule.