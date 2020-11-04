OJEE counselling 2020: Round 1 allotment list released, here’s what next

OJEE allotment list released at ojee.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

OJEE counselling round 1 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the result of the first round of counselling for admission to state-based engineering colleges. Those who have cleared OJEE 2020 and participated in counselling rounds can check their result at the official website, ojee.nic.in. Based on the result, students can get admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, integrated MSc courses, as applicable. To check result, candidates can go to their respective log-ins.

Students who have been allotted seats will have to deposit the registration fee to their universities. If a candidate is not willing to continue with counselling they can also withdraw themselves. Due to the pandemic, candidates will have to upload the documents which will be verified online, however, in case of a query, students will have to clarify within the given deadline.

Read | Move over computer science, these new-age courses for science students are here to stay

All the allotted candidates, who do not participate in the process of document verification and admission fee payment, will be listed out of the counselling process, as per rules. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute only after the final round of counselling. Since there are upgradations, change of colleges after one round of counselling the institutes will follow physical admission procedures only after final rounds, as per rules.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design

The online window for fee payment, document uploading, freezing and floating, withdrawal etc will be available till 5 pm of November 8. From November 9 the registration process for special OJEE BTech rank holders or JEE Main rank holders will begin and end on November 12, as per the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd