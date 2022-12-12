OJEE BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2022: Mock results to be released today; check full schedule

OJEE BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) will today release the mock seat allotment list for BHMS and BAMS courses. Candidates will be able to check the mock results at the official website— ojee.nic.in.

Choice locking facility will open at 11 am of December 13 and close at 11 pm of December 14. The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will take place on December 15. First seat allotment list will be released on December 16 at 5 pm. Candidates have to report online from 5 pm of December 16 till 5 pm of December 19. Students will have to pay part admission cum seat confirmation fee and upload documents as well as exercise the freeze and float option from December 16 to 19.

The last date to respond to any query for round one is December 20. Candidates can withdraw/exit from the seat allocation process between December 17 till 5 pm of December 19. Registration and choice filling process for round two will begin from 11 am of December 17 till 11 pm of December 19.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats for round two will take place from December 20 to 21. Results of the seat allotment for round two will be declared on December 22 at 5 pm.

Online reporting and payment of part admission cum seat confirmation fee, upload of documents and exercising of freeze or float option can be done between 5 pm of December 22 till 5 pm of December 24. For round two the candidates have time till December 5 pm of December 25 to get responses for any queries related to round two.

Students can withdraw/exit from round two seat allocation process between 10 am of December 23 and 5 pm of December 25. The process of auto-upgradation will take place on December 27 and candidates will be able to download the final allotment letter on the same day.

Once upgraded and downloaded final allotment letter, candidates will be able report online and pay part admission cum seat confirmation fee and upload documents from December 27, 5 pm till 5 pm of December 29.