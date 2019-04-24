Odisha OJEE admit card 2019 to release today evening: How to download

OJEE admit card 2019: The Odisha Professional Education Institutions will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) for admission to engineering and architecture related undergraduate courses in the state. The OJEE admit card 2019 will be available at the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on April 20 but was delayed to be released today (April 24, 2019). The state-level competitive exam is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2019 (Sunday) and the result is expected by the first week of June, 2019.

OJEE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘OJEE admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the same and take a print out without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

OJEE 2019: Minimum marks requirement

BTech, BPlan – 45 per cent

BArch – 50 per cent

BPharma – pass

LE Tech – 45 per cent

LE Tech (marine) – 55 per cent

LE Pharma – 45 per cent

MCA – 50 per cent

MBA – 50 per cent

LE MCA – 50 per cent

Integrated MBA – 45 per cent

MTech/ MArch/ MPlan – 50 per cent

M Pharm – 55 per cent

B SC LE – 45 per cent

For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks for admission is 5 per cent less than general category candidates. Selected candidates will be eligible for counselling.