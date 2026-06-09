OJEE 2026 Results Declared: Shubhransu Sutar tops B Pharm; meet other toppers

OJEE results declared, 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has declared the results of the OJEE 2026 exam. The results are available at their official website, ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the website mentioned earlier. The OJEE was conducted for admission into 16 technical and professional courses in different government and private educational institutions in the state.

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Shubhransu Sutar secured the top position in the exam conducted for B Pharm course, while Swagat Kumar Behura secured the top position in M Tech, Tribikram Pradhan topped in MBA, Naren Patra in MCA /MSc (Computer Science), Srimayee Panigrahi in integrated MBA, Shyamsundar Behera in M Pharm, Sai Aarya Anushka Nayak in M Arch, and Sagarika Acharya in M Plan. The exam was conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026.

OJEE results 2026: How to check

To check the results of the OJEE results, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘OJEE 2026 scorecards/rank card’ link and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Click Submit.

Step 5: The result will appear on screen; download and save it for future reference.

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, congratulated the students who achieved success in the OJEE and said, “This accomplishment is a true reflection of your long-standing dedication, focus, and hard work. It is a matter of immense pride and honour for your family and teachers.” Irrespective of the examination results, all students should continue to move forward on the path to their goals with self-confidence, strong morale, and a positive mindset, he wrote.

More than one lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, of which 92,628 candidates (89.55 per cent) appeared for the examination. Excluding the nursing courses, 62,691 candidates from other courses have been assigned ranks according to their performance in their respective streams, he said. The minister said the entrance test was conducted at 99 centres covering all 30 districts of the state, along with 3 cities outside the state, namely Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

After the exam was over, the committee released the provisional answer key on May 16, 2026. The challenge window remained open until May 18, 2026, for candidates who wanted to raise objections. The challenges made by the candidates were reviewed by the examination authorities before the results were declared.

The OJEE 2026 marksheet contains various information related to the candidate’s performance in the examination. The result includes the student’s name, application number, registration number, secured rank, marks obtained, and qualifying status. The result also consists of course-wise rank details.

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What happens next as results are declared?

Candidates who have qualified in the exam are now eligible to participate in the counselling process. The admission will take place for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, which were offered by the universities across Odissha which had participated in the exam. These consist of courses like BTech (Lateral entry), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, and MPharm.

The committee is likely to start the counselling process in late June. Candidates who have appeared for the OJEE exam are advised to follow the official website to stay updated with the detailed schedule and guidelines.

(with inputs from PTI)