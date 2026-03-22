OJEE 2026: Registration deadline extended at ojee.nic.in

In this final opportunity, students will need to apply for the applications on the official portals at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026 to March 29. At the same time, the application correction window for OJEE will open on March 30. In this final opportunity, students will need to apply for the applications on the official portals at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check this page.

For candidates who have already registered but need to fix errors in their application forms, OJEEB will keep the correction window open from March 30 to April 1. This three-day window will be the last chance to rectify any discrepancies in submitted details before the forms are locked for processing.