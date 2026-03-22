OJEE 2026: Registration deadline extended at ojee.nic.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026 to March 29. At the same time, the application correction window for OJEE will open on March 30. In this final opportunity, students will need to apply for the applications on the official portals at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check this page.
For candidates who have already registered but need to fix errors in their application forms, OJEEB will keep the correction window open from March 30 to April 1. This three-day window will be the last chance to rectify any discrepancies in submitted details before the forms are locked for processing.
The deadline extension does not affect the examination schedule. OJEE 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across five days — May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9. Details regarding the exact date, shift, examination timing, and test centre allocation will be announced through candidates’ admit cards at a later stage.
Regarding eligibility, the committee stated that candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government institutions under OJEE. However, such candidates may apply to private colleges for all courses except B.CAT. For the B.CAT programme, both Odisha and non-Odisha candidates are eligible to apply.
Step 1: Visit ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com
Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2026 Registration link
Step 3: Select the ‘New Registration’ tab
Step 4: Enter the required details and submit
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Complete the application fee payment
OJEE is the gateway to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Odisha’s government and private universities and colleges. The exam facilitates admissions to BPharm, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, and ME programmes, as well as lateral entry into BTech and BPharm courses.
For regular updates, candidates can also download the OJEE Android App available at the Google Play Store. Additional information and official notifications are available on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.co.