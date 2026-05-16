OJEE 2026 provisional answer key released, raise objections

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional answer key, question paper and recorded response sheet for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on its official website – ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.

To access the documents students will first need to visit ojee.nic.in and click on the link that reads ‘OJEE 2026 – Display of provisional answer key and asnwer key challenge’. Next, enter your application number, password and the captcha on screen. After logging in, the answer key, question paper and recorded responses will be available.

Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question till May 18, 2026. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found acceptable by the OJEE committee. No one will be informed whether or not their challenge was accepted. Once the objections against the answer key have been verified, the final answer key will be prepared and the results will be announced.