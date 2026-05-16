OJEE 2026 provisional answer key released, raise objections

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional answer key, question paper and recorded response sheet for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on its official website – ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.
To access the documents students will first need to visit ojee.nic.in and click on the link that reads ‘OJEE 2026 – Display of provisional answer key and asnwer key challenge’. Next, enter your application number, password and the captcha on screen. After logging in, the answer key, question paper and recorded responses will be available.
Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question till May 18, 2026. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found acceptable by the OJEE committee. No one will be informed whether or not their challenge was accepted. Once the objections against the answer key have been verified, the final answer key will be prepared and the results will be announced.
The exams were conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in three shifts each day – 9 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, for different courses. Basic BSc Nursing exam was held on May 4 and May 5, while BPharm exam was conducted on May 6. On May 10, the exams for PG and lateral entry courses were organised.
Many undergraduate and graduate programs in Odisha’s public and private universities and colleges are accessible through OJEE. The test permits lateral entrance into BTech and BPharm courses as well as admittance to BPharm, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, and ME programs.
Last year, the rank cards were released on June 10 at 5:30 pm. The course-wise toppers’ list was also made available. More than 90,000 candidates had registered for the 2025 exams.
In 2024, Brahmananda Moharana had topped MCA/MSC (Comp SC), Suryakant Prusty topped MBA, and Sagarika Dash scored the first position in BPharm. Rabindra Sahu achieved first position in OJEE 2024’s MTech in civil engineering, while Gobinda Nayak and Purbipriya Nayak won the top spots in mechanical and electrical engineering, respectively. Course-wise, up to 23 winners were declared.